29 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Finds Readers Are Obsessed With

While we've always been of the enthusiast-online-shopper mindset, the strange stuck-at-home summer of 2020 has reinvigorated our usual hunger for it to newly obsessive deal-hunting heights. And now, the day we've been eagerly awaiting all season long has finally dawned: Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. In celebration of our passion for running down the absolute best virtual scores, we've crafted you a very special guide to Nordy's big 2020 sale event — and, as you may have already guessed, it's filled with Refinery29 readers' most wanted markdowns.
Not only did we dig back through last year's top-bought Anniversary Sale finds, but we also consulted current trends across the shopping space to inform us of the most up-to-date-bestsellers. Ahead, shop our resulting hit-list of reader-vetted scores: from exclusive cult-favorite beauty sets (hello, NARS "Orgasm") to essential home bundles (cooling cotton sheets, anyone?) and infamous fall-fashion staples (ahem, faux-leather leggings). The sale is set to simmer on through August 30 — but we're already calling that these popular slashed-priced styles won't stay in stock for long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.