Nordstrom’s Biggest Sale Has Epic Deals On Cult-Favorite Beauty

Buckle your seatbelts, beauty fans: Nordstrom's once-a-year Anniversary Sale is back and (dare we say it?) better than ever. Early access to the annual event will open starting today for the retailer's top-spenders — meaning various tiers of Nordstrom's credit cardholders will be able able to shop deals in the days leading up to the sale's official start on August 19. Last year, there were absolutely legendary cross-category deals from hair to makeup and skincare (think under-$100 La Mer or price-chopped Supergoop!) — and this year the beauty loot is even more epic.
Nordy's 2020 Anniversary Sale has brought with it a handful of never-before-added markdowns from top beauty brands like Briogeo, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Olaplex — and we've already scoured the pages of pre-sale items in order to bring you the best-of-the-best scores worth adding to your beauty basket ASAP. Even if you're not a pre-sale-approved shopper, bookmark these rarely discounted gems for fast and easy access — because we don't expect them to remain in stock after this big blowout goes live.
