Is Melania Trump Showing Solidarity By Wearing Black?

In August, Omarosa Manigault Newman made similar claims in her book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House . In an excerpt published by the Daily Mail, the reality star wrote: "Taken as a whole, all of [Melania Trump's] style rebellions have served the same purpose, and not only misdirection and distraction — strategies her husband knows all too well. I believe Melania uses style to punish her husband."