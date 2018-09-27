Is Melania Trump Showing Solidarity By Wearing Black?

The fact that general public rarely sees Melania Trump, or hears her speak, leads to a lot of speculation — particularly when it comes to her wardrobe, and what it may (or may not) mean. Is her penchant for wearing white a subliminal alignment with the suffragette movement? Did she wear a hot pink pussy-bow blouse to the second 2016 presidential debate to troll her husband?
No one truly knows. But despite the fact that Trump has chosen to stand next to her husband, the President, while he's insulted sexual assault victims, and has made inflammatory remarks about women, immigrants, Blacks, the news media, and more, the internet continues to impose narratives on her clothing choices.
On Tuesday, Trump wore a black collared shirtdress to the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, where her husband spoke. Online, people are speculating this outfit is a subtle support of #BelieveSurvivors, a movement in support of Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school.
Is Melania wearing black in solidarity today? pic.twitter.com/EvAKjNY6hR— RachelAnneODonnell (@Rachelannerao) September 25, 2018
Huh is it strange that @FLOTUS is wearing all black? Could she be showing some support for @womensmarch and #DrChristineBlaseyFord #NoKavanaugh #wearblack #WeBelieveSurvivors #WeBelieveHer #BlueWave— Dave Orlick (@IDProtector45) September 25, 2018
Interesting ... @FLOTUS dressed in all black at the UN today— Mark Wilson (@mwilson1212) September 25, 2018
Melania's wearing black - is this her moment to stand with sexual assault victims? Not quite as obvious as her "I don't care" jacket, but of all the colors to wear at this time...— Martine Addison (@MartineAddison) September 25, 2018
Did anyone notice Melania trolling drumpf? She's wearing black like the walk out #WeBelieveHer did— Garry (@GMD25691) September 25, 2018
In August, Omarosa Manigault Newman made similar claims in her book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House. In an excerpt published by the Daily Mail, the reality star wrote: "Taken as a whole, all of [Melania Trump's] style rebellions have served the same purpose, and not only misdirection and distraction — strategies her husband knows all too well. I believe Melania uses style to punish her husband."
It's worth pointing out, however, that Melania has never shown any sort of solidarity, verbally or otherwise, to anyone besides her husband, as she continues to stand by him. Enough with the assumptions.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call theRAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
