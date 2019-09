In the time since Omarosa Manigault Newman left the White House in December, she’s left a trail of scorched Earth behind her. On Tuesday, the former assistant to President Donald Trump and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison released a deep-dive into what it was like to work under the current administration. In Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House , Omarosa claims, among other things, that Trump is currently in a state of mental decline, and that he’s a racist who has used the N-Word during a taping for his show The Apprentice. (Trump says those claims are untrue and lashed out this morning, calling her “a dog.” ) Omarosa also says that First Lady Melania Trump is using her clothing as a way to get under her husband’s skin.