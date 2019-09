Trump's Beauty Standards Are Even More Troubling Than We Thought

As with most everything Donald Trump has ever been involved in, the now-president’s 20-year tenure as owner of the Miss Universe Organization was mired in controversy. Former models for Miss Teen USA, which is owned by the organization, recall Trump entering the dressing room while the pageant’s contestants, some as young as 14, were getting undressed; in a 2005 radio conversation with Howard Stern , he boasted of the special privileges he enjoyed in his position, as the only man who could “get away with” going backstage while the women were “standing there with no clothes.” During the 2016 election, 1996 Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado alleged that Trump had taunted her , calling her “Miss Piggy” for gaining weight, and “Miss Housekeeping” because of her Latinx heritage.