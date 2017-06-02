I Had No Idea How Much Racism I Would Experience As Miss USA

The internet has become such a hateful tool that people use. That's why it's so important for me to have confidence in myself and to push through. I could have let the words of these people really get to me. When you're doing something that people aren't used to, some people just won't like you. I can’t change who I am to make someone else comfortable. If they’re ignorant, then they're ignorant. There's nothing I can do to fix that.