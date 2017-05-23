Story from Beauty

The Biggest Moment Of The Bachelorette Premiere Was During A Commercial Break

Khalea Underwood
There are plenty of firsts for this season of The Bachelorette — the most important one being Rachel Lindsay, the franchise's first Black bachelorette to lead the show. Suffice it to say, viewers are loving it: A whopping 5.7 million people tuned into the Monday night premiere, a solid, promising showing for the time slot, according to Variety.
We can't be certain quite yet if this step forward for diversity has changed the demographic of the show per se, but the evidence is certainly mounting. (Seriously, Black Twitter had a field day with more than just Whaboom guy.) Either way, we were pleasantly surprised when we got a second helping of representation, all thanks to Pantene's Gold Series commercial. Spoiler alert: Get ready for goosebumps.
You may remember seeing the commercial during Empire's March premiere. It's a minute-long spot dedicated to all things Black and magical, with a litany of hairstyles important to our heritage. "This commercial was a celebration of Black hair history from Africa to the future," Chuck Amos, the brand's celebrity stylist, told R29. "This is so important to me because it gives textured women an opportunity to finally have a great relationship with their hair, for a change. We can now celebrate our unique and diverse hair with a product line that sees us!"
Amos isn't the only one who's happy. Viewers who hadn't seen the commercial before were very into the ad's overarching message. For decades, the beauty of textured hair was largely ignored in favor of what society deemed as more palatable: smooth or wavy strands. Even as the years inched by, Black beauty was often represented by long, straightened hair. While we don't live in a perfect world — colorism is still very real — Pantene should be applauded for its effort in showing a different side of what strong and beautiful really is. And for the record, its line for textured hair that's being promoted is damn good, too. (Pros especially love this co-wash.)
Check out these tweets from social media users who said it better than we did.
