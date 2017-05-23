Daaaaamn @Pantene who was the creative director for the Gold line commercial...Solange?— Bunny (@urtackynih8u) May 23, 2017
Pantene KNEW we would be watching #TheBachelorette. I've never seen that commercial before.— Anita Trill (@nameisval) May 23, 2017
Pantene was ready with the Afro-centric commercial cuz they knew my Black ass was watching #TheBachelorette for the first time ever pic.twitter.com/skM08nJMj5— Saint Negrita (@AsthmaPumpPuffa) May 23, 2017
Pantene got it so right... That commercial was on point! ??? #PanteneGold— Heidiva (@HeiDiva) May 23, 2017
Oh I'm watching #TheBachelorette. For the first time.— Rachael Hawk (@thisisrachael) May 23, 2017
And I'm *floored* by that Pantene commercial about natural hair!
That Pantene commercial tho #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/YlFS6tyCFj— black Kate Moss (@illnana90) May 23, 2017
@Pantene LOVE ur ad shown during the Bachelorette! Thanx 4 recognizing the beauty & strength of our hair & us as a whole! #blackgirlmagic pic.twitter.com/ZXsI98ip2E— Natalie James (@ncjames376) May 23, 2017