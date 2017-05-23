The Internet Has Some Feelings About Demi Lovato's Dreadlocks

At a magazine internship ages ago, one of my tasks was to gather tweets about the publication's cover star of the moment, Demi Lovato. That seems a lot easier than balancing a tray of iced coffees, right? Yeah, no. There were literally hundreds — if not thousands — of daily posts from the devoted Lovatics about how perfect the cover was, about how perfect Lovato is, about her perfect voice, her perfect face, her perfect body, her perfect hair. If I didn't learn anything else that summer, I did have this takeaway: Demi Lovato's fans go HARD.