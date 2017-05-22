Did You See All The Beautiful Head Wraps At Beyoncé's Push Party?

When you're Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, you're not going to skip over to Party City for your baby shower decor. You won't pick up an assortment of yummy frozen foods and a veggie tray at Key Food for an intimate group of 15 to 20 friends. Nope, you'll do what you do best: the most. You'll invite a who's who of besties, including your former Destiny's Child bandmates, fellow mom-to-be Serena Williams, Kobe Bryant's family, along with other industry icons.
Beyoncé and Jay Z's "Carter Push Party" wasn't just an event to see and be seen, even though the Instagrams are a sight to behold. She also used the opportunity to pay homage to the Motherland by asking guests to wear their African-inspired best. Bey, Hov, and their friends wore plenty of gelées, kufis, and ankara-printed goodies fit for royalty. And it makes sense. Centuries ago, the wraps and headwear were worn not just for modesty, but to display social status, too.
I can't even be mad that the Carter family forgot to send my invite. Everyone looks too good for me to be salty. Scroll ahead to see what the queens were adorned in.