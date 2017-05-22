Did You See All The Beautiful Head Wraps At Beyoncé's Push Party?

When you're Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, you're not going to skip over to Party City for your baby shower decor. You won't pick up an assortment of yummy frozen foods and a veggie tray at Key Food for an intimate group of 15 to 20 friends. Nope, you'll do what you do best: the most. You'll invite a who's who of besties, including your former Destiny's Child bandmates, fellow mom-to-be Serena Williams, Kobe Bryant's family, along with other industry icons.