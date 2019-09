Did You See All The Beautiful Head Wraps At Beyoncé's Push Party?

Beyoncé and Jay Z's "Carter Push Party" wasn't just an event to see and be seen, even though the Instagrams are a sight to behold. She also used the opportunity to pay homage to the Motherland by asking guests to wear their African-inspired best. Bey, Hov, and their friends wore plenty of gelées , kufis, and ankara-printed goodies fit for royalty. And it makes sense. Centuries ago, the wraps and headwear were worn not just for modesty, but to display social status , too.