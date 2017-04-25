My name is Khalea and I have a really big head. (Hi, Khalea.) No, but really — it's huge. Because my noggin looks more like a little planet, I all but try to avoid wearing hats on bad hair days, sunny days — any days, honestly. Instead, I'll cover up with a printed head wrap. Not only am I hiding my undone hair and distracting everyone with an intricate front knot, but I also get to pay homage to my culture, too.
Another perk? Many of the sources behind the colorful wraps you see (just search #thewraplife, #headwrapslay, #headwrapgamestrong on social) come from Black-owned brands — some of which source their material straight from Africa. A chance to give my hair a break and support the motherland? Count me in. See some of the lines I love, ahead.