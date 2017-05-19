But there are some instances when Monáe does things just because they look dope, like her hair. She still won't tell us the meaning behind her hair accessories, like the safety pins or the googly eyes. "I like to keep people guessing!" she says slyly. "If I'm reading something, I might try to do some sort of symbolism to highlight what I want to bring attention to. I could be protesting something going on in the White House, but sometimes it's just merely because I thought it was cool." And guess what, fans? Some of those theories that you've posted in Monáe's Instagram comments have been spot-on, she reveals.