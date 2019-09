It's one step on a continued path to inclusivity and more diversity within the organization post-Trump ( he sold Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2015 ), and we're so here for it. (Shout out to Mia Jones, Miss Delaware, who's sporting a gorgeous curly bob.) “We want to enhance her curl, not change it completely, so with her natural texture all we have to do is touch up the little pieces on top to give it that fully curled look, but everything else is natural texture,” Chi hairstylist Albert Luiz told Refinery29. To get the look, he mists the root of each individual coil on her crown with Chi’s Magnified Volume Finishing Spray , then defines it with a 3/4-inch, tapered curling rod . Once they cool, he uses his pinky to bust through each curl for a more lived-in look — and that's about it.