Trump's Beauty Standards Are Even More Troubling Than We Thought

"Frequently, Trump would toss out finalists and replace them with others he preferred. 'If there were too many women of colour, he would make changes,' a Miss Universe staffer later noted. Another Miss Universe staffer recalled, 'He often thought a woman was too ethnic or too dark-skinned. He had a particular type of woman he thought was a winner. Others were too ethnic. He liked a type. There was Olivia Culpo, Dayanara Torres [the 1993 winner], and, no surprise, East European women.' On occasion, according to this staffer, Trump would reject a woman 'who had snubbed his advances.'"