People Are Not Holding Back After Omarosa Was Fired From The White House

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her.— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017
The Secret Service was not involved in the termination process of Ms Manigault Newman or the escort off of the complex. Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual's pass which grants access to the complex.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017
Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017
“Bye, girl, bye.” @angela_rye (with @AprilDRyan and @SymoneDSanders) on Omarosa’s exit: https://t.co/b8Kw51iRlM— Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) December 13, 2017
‘Frontline’ will one day meticulously document this day when the ultimately successful 2024 Omarosa Manigault for President campaign was born.— Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) December 14, 2017
"and then what happened?"— Chris Baugh (@chris_baugh_) December 13, 2017
"Well, son/daughter, the Secret Service tweeted that they did not personally drag a screaming Omarosa off the WH lawn"
"Did...did anyone ever find out what her job was?"
"We did not."
feels like we all just sort of skipped over the objectively outrageous fact that Omarosa was a WH staffer to begin with— Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) December 13, 2017
Omarosa’s salary was allegedly $180,00 (taxpayer dollars) and no one knows what she did.— Scott Summers (@Im_ScottSummers) December 13, 2017
Omarosa’s last official day is supposedly Jan. 20th which is about four Scaramuccis from today— Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) December 14, 2017
You know it’s bad when the @SecretService has to remind the public that Omarosa’s credentials to the White House have been removed. https://t.co/P8KRYuwWSo— deray (@deray) December 13, 2017
Omarosa, over drinks with Special Counsel Robert Mueller this evening. pic.twitter.com/lQrjtE0Dxu— Aaron L. Morrison (@aaronlmorrison) December 13, 2017
Omarosa already has her first interview booked. She’s on GMA tomorrow morning with @michaelstrahan. pic.twitter.com/pOOYD37ucT— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) December 14, 2017