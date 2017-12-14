Story from News

People Are Not Holding Back After Omarosa Was Fired From The White House

Madison Medeiros
No one expected Wednesday to be a light news day, especially after Trump-backed Alabama Republican senate candidate Roy Moore lost the special election to Democrat Doug Jones. But, while we anticipated tweets from the president, we didn't expect the White House to make this decision: Trump administration aide Omarosa Manigault Newman was fired on Tuesday night.
Despite reports from the White House saying the former Apprentice contestant submitted her resignation, effective January 20, American Urban Radio Networks reporter April Ryan tweeted Wednesday morning that Chief of Staff John Kelley "did the firing" after he'd "had it." She also noted that "Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot."
CBS News later reported that Manigault Newman "tried going into the White House residence" on Tuesday night and "tripped the alarms." The Secret Service official Twitter account later tweeted that they'd deactivated her pass, but denied escorting her off the grounds. AJ+ reports she was "physically dragged" from the residence.
This all comes after she tweeted a photo of herself and her husband in the White House posing next to a massive Christmas tree. Over the weekend, she accompanied Trump at the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.
President Trump confirmed her exit by tweeting, "Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success." Trump has had a lot of practice saying this, as CBS News reports she'd been fired three times on The Apprentice.
As you can imagine, people effectively flipped out following the news. CNN political commentator Angela Rye literally burst out in laughter on live TV and said an enthusiastic, "Bye, girl, bye."
Some joked that Manigault Newman would feed off of this and rise to the top in eight years.
Others pointed out that they still have no clue what she did during her tenure in the White House.
Yes, it was seemingly fun for everyone...except for Manigault Newman.
While there are some comical tweets, it's important to note that Manigault Newman was a long-time, loyal Trump supporter and one of the few women — and more importantly, women of color — in his administration, The Washington Post reports.
Manigault Newman will reportedly appear on Good Morning America on Thursday.
