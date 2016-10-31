Almost all of us can claim to have inherited some fashion tips and tricks from our family members (whether we care to admit it or not). Some find themselves in uniquely advantageous positions when a sibling happens to work in close proximity to the industry — and, thus, the lessons (or samples) that trickle down are verified chic. We can't even begin to fathom the benefits of belonging to the Olsen clan, what with two extremely luxe fashion labels in the family and a long history of influence in publishing. At least judging from the three sisters' get-ups for LACMA's annual Art + Film Gala, though, we can at the very least steal one of their style secret: The Olsens definitely have a uniform.
Mary-Kate, Ashley, and Elizabeth Olsen rolled up together to the L.A. party Business of Fashion dubbed the "Met Ball of the West." And while they weren't wearing carbon-copy outfits, necessarily, the trio followed a very specific formula: maxi collarless coat over mid- to maxi-length dress and top-handle handbag.
The silhouettes may have been similar, but the execution was unique to each sister's style. Elizabeth opted for a high-neck little black midi-dress and white shag topper. Ashley went for an extra-low cut blouse and high-waisted ruffle skirt (both black) and a textured, printed coat. Mary-Kate donned a mid-length black dress, too, with a layered jacket (with white lining that peeks under the wrists and the hemline) on top.
When it comes to personal style, we've lived by a "do as the Olsens do" philosophy for a few decades now. Clearly, that's not changing anytime soon.
