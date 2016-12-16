You haven't even started shopping for holiday gifts yet, but your New Year's Eve party invites are already starting to pile up in your Facebook inbox. You might already be ready to party-hop, but is your closet ready, too? YouTube star Jenn Im knows that NYE shindigs run the gamut between chill and no-chill, but, as always, she's here to arm you with the kind of low-key style advice you trust from an L.A. native.



Here, Im shows you how to dress for two very different sorts of affairs (you know — champagne coupes vs. red cups), but offers smart tips for both. How do you choose an LBD that doesn't also look like a work dress? How do you bring a turtleneck sweater out for a night? And then, how do you accessorize it all without looking like you've gotten into a glitter accident?