This Little Black Dress Has A 1,400-Person Waitlist

Around this time last year, a certain little black dress came close to breaking the Internet. Known as the Tory, MM.LaFleur's wrap silhouette, earned itself a near 1000-person wait list, becoming a cult classic for the brand. Now, the label is back with a new variation that's sure to sell just as fast.
The new LBD sensation, the Casey, is a bit more bodycon than last year's popular style, but it's still has nearly 1,400 people (and counting) eagerly awaiting their turn to nab one for themselves. It's 92% viscose and 8% elastane, which means while it may not be the most all-organic, sustainable fabric, it's sure to be flattering and soft to the touch. And according to the brand's page, it's highly suitable for travel and day-to-night occasions: It's hand-washable (but dry-clean preferred) and comes in at a reasonable $240. Though it may not be the most trend-forward item you'll own, it's still one that'll look polished and put-together with minimal effort — and it's especially useful if your office has a more formal dress code.
Clearly, the whole LBD thing is working for MM.LaFleur, and it can work for you, too. Click on to shop the green or houndstooth versions right now (the black option is scheduled to restock in the next few weeks), as well as some similar, equally timeless options.
