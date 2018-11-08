To all the petite girls who have their tailor on speed dial, we feel you. Finding the perfect pair of pants, the coziest coat, or the slinkiest of dresses is a task on it's own without having to add the stress of knowing things rarely fit.
But one of this season's popular outerwear pieces might just be the fix the 5' 4" and under gang need: it's a cropped coat, and it serves a one-two punch. On one hand, it's a silhouette that you can find just about anywhere this fall; on the other, it's perfect for shorter torsos and petite heights. Where the hem falls just above the waist line on non-petite bodies, it hits the sweet spot at the hip for the smaller crowd. No more awkward, mid-thigh length issues here.
When we say you can find the cropped coat anywhere, we mean anywhere. But to start you off, we've rounded up 20 petite-girl approved options. Consider your fall jacket issues solved.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.