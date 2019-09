But one of this season's popular outerwear pieces might just be the fix the 5' 4" and under gang need: it's a cropped coat , and it serves a one-two punch. On one hand, it's a silhouette that you can find just about anywhere this fall; on the other, it's perfect for shorter torsos and petite heights. Where the hem falls just above the waist line on non-petite bodies, it hits the sweet spot at the hip for the smaller crowd. No more awkward, mid-thigh length issues here.