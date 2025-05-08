I’m 5’0” And Anthropologie Is My Go-To For Petite Dresses

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
As a team with several editors and contributors under 5’4”, we believe that good things can come in small packages. Check back for our go-to places and styling advice on petite denim, workwear, and so much more.
For petite people, shopping often becomes a misadventure: Jeans and trousers are infallibly too long, spaghetti-strap tops without adjustable straps hardly ever make it to the register, and I’m still waiting for the day a midi dress doesn’t morph into a maxi on my body. And even when brands do have a petite section, sometimes the designs are just a little lackluster for my personal style. So, for a 5’0” person who loves clothes, there are few things more exhilarating than trying on something I love that also feels like it was tailored for me personally.
So I was pleasantly surprised to stumble upon Anthropologie’s petite section during my hunt for some new, cute summer dresses. I was delighted by the vibrant offerings — from pretty watercolor-patterned maxis to flirty minis in fruity prints — and when I got the chance to try a few of them for myself, I was thrilled with the results. Prior to testing these out, I almost forgot what it felt like to try on a dress that actually fits, as I often find it tricky to get the right proportions in the torso and skirt. But these didn’t require any adjustments; they fit me straight off the rack — meaning no trips to the tailor.
For a boozy brunch, date night, or an afternoon at the park, Anthropologie’s breezy dresses are versatile and comfortable — not to mention look like they were made-to-fit. They were also super easy to wear with items already in my wardrobe. Below, my favorite designs and how I styled them for all kinds of summer plans.
Best Petite Anthropologie Dress For Date Night
Between the embroidered cherries and flouncy mini length, this saccharine design is perfect for dinner and a night out (my girlfriend agrees). I donned it with my tried-and-true flatform Mary Janes for a bit of a boost, and threw on a pair of mid-calf, cut-out socks. A mini handbag felt appropriate for the dress (bonus points for a chunky silver handle), and I styled it with some of my favorite silvery jewelry and black sunglasses from Jenny Bird to round out the look.
If you’re between sizes or taller than me, you might want to consider sizing up (or possibly opting for the standard size) because the length tends to run on the shorter side; the elastication across the back will ensure a snug fit even if you opt for a larger size. I was also surprised by how it fit my bust — as a nonbinary person with a large chest and gender dysphoria, I typically avoid lower-cut styles, but I was impressed by how I still felt secure in the design, even without an underwire.
Best Petite Anthropologie Dress For Brunch
I’m obsessed with this uber comfortable bubble hem dress. The light gathering along the waist and two-tone color palette make this one of the easiest dresses to pair with my all-black closet, but the basic hues also serve as a neutral base for any colorful accessory choices.
I styled it with some knee-high lace-up boots, a studded black bag, and a chunky chain necklace to amp up the edge, but this could just as easily go with your favorite pair of sneakers and a sporty handbag for a more athletic, casual look. Some oversized sunnies are exactly what I needed to navigate my way through the sunny streets to the post-night-out meal, so I opted for a black pair with silver details. And the best part: It wasn’t until I spent the whole day wearing this dress that I realized it has pockets —as if I didn’t already love it before.
Best Petite Anthropologie Dress For a Park Day
Say what you will about a drop-waist dress, but I love how it elongates my torso when it fits my frame. This gingham style hits at exactly the right spot. A cropped jacket like a bolero provides coverage on the arms and shoulders while letting the waistline stand out, and my black Nike Air Rifts are always my go-to walking shoe, but any ballet flat or narrow sneaker will do the trick.
Black is a steadfast staple in my closet (if you couldn’t tell), and I like the contrast it creates with the breezy two-tone dress, but other dark colors like chocolate brown, oxblood, or even tan create a similar visual effect. I kept accessories pretty simple with a thin, flat snake chain and a paper-white bag, but a bag charm like this Miffy keychain adds a pop of color and personality.
