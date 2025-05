I’m 5’0” And Anthropologie Is My Go-To For Petite Dresses

So I was pleasantly surprised to stumble upon Anthropologie’s petite section during my hunt for some new, cute summer dresses . I was delighted by the vibrant offerings — from pretty watercolor-patterned maxis to flirty minis in fruity prints — and when I got the chance to try a few of them for myself, I was thrilled with the results. Prior to testing these out, I almost forgot what it felt like to try on a dress that actually fits, as I often find it tricky to get the right proportions in the torso and skirt. But these didn’t require any adjustments; they fit me straight off the rack — meaning no trips to the tailor.