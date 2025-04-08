The 5 Best Brands For Petite Trousers, According To A Fashion Editor

Reformation’s petite section offers an impressive range. Nearly every pair of pants the brand carries is available in a petite size, with low, mid, and high-rise options to suit different tastes. The inseams range from 27” to 30” and are crafted from luxe materials that look as good as they feel. It’s rare to find such a variety of styles in petite sizing, which, at the time of publishing, range from elegant silk for the evening to breathable linen for the everyday. While some of the pairs aren’t cheap, it’s worth the splurge to invest in something that fits perfectly. These petite styles give me that extra confidence that I won’t be dragging or damaging them as I go about my day, making the investment feel even more worthwhile.