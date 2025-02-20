When Did Ann Taylor Get So… Good?

The word cool often gets thrown around in the context of many modern brands — that to be successful, there has to be a certain je ne sais quoi that generates buzz and convinces people to get on board. Ann Taylor seems to have found a workaround: Chasing cool is an impossible task, but staying true to what women want with good quality, affordable pricing, and clothes that make them feel great when they put them on is enough to keep shoppers coming back, no chasing needed. That seems plenty cool to me.