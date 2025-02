When Did Ann Taylor Get So… Good?

For those going through major moments in their professional lives — starting a new job, returning from maternity leave, or even just stepping back into the office after a minute — there’s a certain comfort in knowing exactly what you’re getting when you’re shopping at Ann Taylor. At the same time, with the growing popularity of tailored workwear, neutral hues, and a buttoned-up sophistication in the wake of the “quiet luxury” trend , there’s a certain flattening of the style curve, making it tough to differentiate between brands that all seem to be reaching towards the same greige blazers. Ann Taylor is breaking through that by offering those wardrobe essentials, but embracing its design roots in florals and flouncy details.