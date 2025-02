Another name reflective of this movement is Maria McManus . The eponymous designer started the brand in 2020 with a simple mission: to make pieces that’ll last a long time and be worn often. The New York-based label’s clothes have an ease to them, with their clean shapes and refined but restrained color palettes that you can envision mixing and matching with other pieces in your closet. They’re those wardrobe building blocks: the trousers that sit right at the waist and lengthen the legs, the blazer that’s oversized without making you feel like you’re a child playing dress-up, the crewneck sweater that feels comforting but looks polished. They’re expensive (prices start at $150 for a T-shirt , and can go up to almost $2,500 for a pair of leather trousers ), but McManus says she’s found an audience in people wanting to invest in brands that align with their values, that care equally about what their clothes are made of (and the impact they have on the planet) and their longevity in their wardrobes.