Zhang has noticed that desire in the retailer’s customer base. “A lot of times, they’re looking for a blazer — that’s their end use — and it's those interesting twists, whether it’s a twist on fabrication or the lapel might be different or the shoulder’s curved, [that stand out].” It’s what’s according to her also led to the recent growth in accessories, such as statement jewelry and bag charms. Zhang adds that the appeal of the pared-back look lies in how it puts the emphasis on the person, rather than the clothes: “It acts as a canvas to showcase individuality. A lot of the time, those small details they choose to add into their wardrobe are what makes their personality shine through.”