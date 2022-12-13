Banana Republic Is In Its Viral Era — What’s Contributing To Its Success

“We're lucky to have such a unique and rich history to lean on for both design and storytelling,” says Nicole Wiesmann, Banana Republic’s VP of design. When it was first founded — as Banana Republic Travel & Safari Clothing Company, quite the mouthful — the brand was known for its hand-drawn catalogs featuring travel stories and unique finds picked up by the co-founders on their trips throughout the world. Though it’s been four decades since its explorer-inspired past, the brand is continuing to mine that heritage.