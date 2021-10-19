Once the partnership was secured, Harbison looked to his past. Inspired by the idea of “Black joy, freedom, and preservation,” Harbison traveled to Pioneertown, California, a community in the San Bernardino desert, known for its movie set-like scenery, that was first established in 1946. Harbison said this space — marked by “contemplation, peace, and meditation” — allowed him to think deeply about his relationship with the women in his family that influenced him to go into fashion. By the time he traveled to Pioneertown in 2020, Harbison hadn’t seen any of them in over a year, which pushed him to dig deep into his memories with them. “I really just imagined this world where we were celebrating the pioneering efforts of Black women,” he said. It all came together in a collection that combines the Southern, feminine aesthetics of the women in Harbison’s family with the Western elements of Pioneertown.