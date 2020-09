Harlem’s Fashion Row NYFW Event Was A Celebration Of Black Talent

While challenging — between the pandemic and the current fight for racial justice — Daniel said that 2020 has had its upsides. “At the top of the year, when everyone was writing out their goals for 2020, I was writing my goals for HFR for the decade,” she said. Upon looking back at those goals pre-show, Daniel realized that about half of them have already been achieved, just nine months into the year. “I’ve had to really dream new dreams,” she said. “Right now, designers of color have access, check. Designers of color have mentoring, check. They have more visibility, OK great, and they have funding. What else is needed?” she said. After thinking about the latter, she believes the answer is infrastructure — something that would allow Black designers to thrive in a sustainable, long-term way. With her newly launched nonprofit ICON360 — which was designed to help designers of color with the economic fallout from the pandemic — as well as virtual shows like this one — that allow viewers to discover designers like Fresh, Goldson, and Lorén — Daniel is providing just that, and creating a future landscape for designers of color that allows them to succeed.