Ann Taylor
Fashion
LOFT Just Extended Its Size Range
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
The Style Evolution Of A Fashion Blogger
Jinnie Lee
Sep 26, 2014
Fashion
The Next Breakout Star You Need To Know Has
Serious
Style Game
Jinnie Lee
Sep 18, 2014
Fashion
1 Girl, 4 Work-Appropriate Looks For Transitional Weather
Jinnie Lee
Sep 12, 2014
Lookbooks
Yep: You Can Find All This Loveliness At The Mall
If personal style was taught at school, layering would be an advanced level course. When done correctly, piling on separates as fall season rolls around
by
Venus Wong
JCrew
Perks! Your Student ID Can Take You Shopping
If you're about to graduate college, there's something you should know before you toss that cap: The university ID card you were issued four years ago
by
Sarah Wasilak
Designers
Belly Shy? Here's The Crop Top For You
The crop top is, both physically and emotionally, near and dear to my heart. It usually negates the need to wear a bra, it's flattering and — when
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Celebrity Style
Kate Hudson Wants To Replace Your Favorite Piece Of Clothing
Of course, you have an LBD. It's probably within arm's reach at all times. It's the one clothing item you slip on when your best friend texts you at 7
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
Must See: Ann Taylor Like Never Before
Just as we were coming off of our fashion high after The Coveteur uncovered our trusty EIC’s decked-out pad last week, the closet invaders hit us again
by
Bobby Schuessler
Nails
New In Nails: LOFT Is Here To Outfit Your Tips!
The history of mass-clothing retailers creating beauty products has ranged from super successful (Topshop makeup, anyone?) to iffy (R.I.P. Gap Grass
by
Tara Rasmus
Designer Collaborations
LOFT Makes Statement Jewels Worth Every Penny
Giuliana Rancic — a lady who knows a thing or two about making statements — enlisted one of her favorite designers, Suzanna Dai, to create two
by
Sarah Wasilak
Washington DC
Step Up Your Working-Girl Game With Ann Taylor &
Marie Claire...
Think you can't mix work and play — at least, not without disastrous results? Think again. During the "Power of Presence" event hosted by Ann Taylor
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
Get Pretty At This Ann Taylor & Birchbox Soiree
Just when we thought we couldn’t get any more excited for fall, Birchbox and Ann Taylor are teaming up to aid us in our trend transitions. This
by
Gaby Wilson
Chicago
Peep Snaps From Chicago's New LOFT Store
Hey, we're not going to judge you for being 30-something and still shopping at Forever 21 (hence the name, right?), but every gal has to grow her wardrobe
by
Rebecca Taras
Shopping
New Summer Chic: Win A $1,500 Shopping Trip At Ann Taylor!
Bring on the sun, Mother Nature, because our friends at Ann Taylor are giving one lucky reader a chance to win a whole new summer wardrobe. Yep, that’s
by
Jada Wong
New York
A Young Aerin Lauder "Splurged" On Ann Taylor Turtlenecks
It's not every day you meet an heiress that seriously takes on the family biz. But then again, it's also not every day you meet an heiress who calls her
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Inside One Of London's Chicest Fashion Editors' Loft (& Luxe Clos...
You know we're already obsessed with what Tank magazine's publisher and fashion director, Caroline Issa, packs in her suitcase for New York Fashion Week,
by
Kristian Laliberte
Politics
We Kick Off A Season Of Summer Fridays At The LOFT Rockefeller Ce...
It was noon on a Friday — exactly the time any sensible person wants to start shopping and sipping drinks. No, seriously — we were very happy to be
by
Us
US News
5 Things To Know This AM — Apr 11 2012
Our fave local blogger struts her stuff for an Ann Taylor shoot, and gives us all the inside (and deliciously personal) details. (The Fashion Poet) Get
by
Seija Rankin
Los Angeles
Kate Hudson Is Ann Taylor's New Face. Does This Make Sense?
Don't get us wrong, we totally love Ann Taylor's brand revamp. Three years ago we might have stayed away from the buttoned-up store, but now it's been
by
Brenna Egan
Washington DC
Washington And Ann Taylor, BFFs? It's Complicated
Earlier this week, Washington Post writer Monica Hesse tackled D.C.'s long-term relationship with Ann Taylor, which has culminated in a new downtown
by
Holly E. Thomas
Washington DC
Ann Taylor Just Got More Fashion-Forward, With A D.C. Concept Shop
The style-savvy founders of the CapFABB network (that's Capitol Area Fashion & Beauty Bloggers) hosted a bash for the launch of the new Ann Taylor
by
Holly E. Thomas
Los Angeles
Ashton Who? Demi Moore Looks Insanely Amaze In New Ann Taylor Ads!
Unless you've been living under a rock (or prefer the Economist to Star), you've read about Ashton Kutcher's cheating scandal with the predictably
by
Us
Chicago
Check Out The New Ann Taylor And Score A Super-Sized Freebie!
Tomorrow night, Ann Taylor and Chicago style guru Corri McFadden are getting serious about fall trends, and your presence is requested. In honor of Ann
by
Shani Silver
New York
Demi Moore Is The New Face Of Ann Taylor. Thoughts?
Though Katie Holmes' movies are kind of forgettable (as much as we want to love her), she always has Ann Taylor, right? No, apparently. Today, the
by
Kristian Laliberte
Living
My Style: Lindsay Segal's West Loop Loft
Meet Chicago's most stylish multi-tasker, Lindsay Segal. In addition to lending her talents to visual merchandising and personal-styling projects, Lindsay
by
Shani Silver
Trends
Celeb Look Of The Day: Katie’s Breezy Chateau Look
We’ve all seen Katie Holmes’ lovely Ann Taylor ads, but her IRL Ann Taylor outfit is also as pretty as a picture. Spotted by WWD at the revamped
by
Kate Mulling
Designers
Never Mind The Fur Hammock, Wang's Tribeca Loft Has An Enormous F...
With much voyeuristic glee, we took a peek into Alexander Wang's new Tribeca residence, courtesy of a W mag article written by former New York Times
by
Katrina Dy
Living
Shop Owner Angela Finney-Hoffman's Lustworthy Chicago Loft
We love Post 27 so much that we've almost moved in. The eclectic mix of vintage and modern furnishings and design sets our hearts aflutter. So, it's no
by
Shani Silver
New York
Katie Holmes Is The New Face Of Ann Taylor, And Boy Is She Sexy
Even though The Kennedys won't air as of yet in the U.S. (though we've heard rumors Showtime might pick it up...please!), Katie Holmes is scoring
by
Kristian Laliberte
Fashion
Fashion Week Prep: Taylor Tomasi Hill, Style & Accessories Direct...
This busy fashionista has a full dance card every fashion season but she still manages to pull off amazing looks we love. Watch this video to get the
by
Refinery29 Editors
