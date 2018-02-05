LOFT Is the Latest Retailer To Add Plus Sizing To Its Roster

On the heels of Lord & Taylor launching Project Gravitas and the debut of plus-size fashion blogger-approved brands like Premme and Eloquii's fashion-forward collections, LOFT is the latest mass market brand to join the rosters of retailers offering a new extended sizes section. The collection offers a selection of easy-to-wear blouses and dresses, denim the store is touting as the "perfect jean," and work-appropriate separates. Because for LOFT, versatility is key.
Last September, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz gave us a sneak peek of the line during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, wearing a black-and-white wrap polka dot dress. At the time, the retailer only went up to size XL, causing speculation of what's to come. It was all cemented when the company's CEO announced on an earnings call that LOFT Plus would be available beginning February 2018. And it looks like LOFT kept its word.
Ranging from sizes 16-26, this marks the first foray into plus sizing across all Ann Taylor brands. (Past launches from the retailer have included Petite, Tall, and Maternity). Plus, the brand is clear this isn't a one-off project and will continue to offer stylish pieces that embrace LOFT's signature style. From floral wrap dresses (including the one Metz wore when she hit the late TV circuit) to pastel cigarette trousers, LOFT Plus is every bit as work to weekend appropriate as the rest of the brand, at prices shoppers know and love.