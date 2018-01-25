Don't Sleep On Eloquii's Swim Section This Year

Just under a year ago, Eloquii launched a swim section that (finally) recognized the fact that damn good one-pieces and bikinis (and everything in between) can come in every size. Ranging from sizes 12 to 28, it was a lesson that trendy bathing suits aren't size-inclusive, although the limited options available to busty and plus-size women may say otherwise. From off-the-shoulder bikinis to printed rompers, Eloquii's poolside offerings were in an instant success.
For a quick refresher, Eloquii's been a fast-emerging powerhouse in the plus-size realm. Mixing current trends with classic staples, it's evolved the conversation that all runway styles should and can be accessible for women outside the industry's standard "straight sizing." With majority of women falling outside the model-size 0/2, we needn't remind you that this is major a problem. And considering brands like Eloquii — which advertises that almost all of its product comes in size 14-28 — thrive while also deeply engraining themselves in fashion-forward designs is a much needed step we're ready to see more of. Even Chrissy Metz is a fan.
Though it may be cold outside, Eloquii has us looking towards summer by bringing its swim collection back (three cheers all around). The new resort 2018 collection is a mix of nods to last year's offering with a focus on primary colors and high-waisted bikinis, and adapting new trends, like the keyhole stomach and ruffled power shoulders. For the chicest swimsuits you'll wear all year, check out Eloquii's new styles ahead.