Don't Sleep On Eloquii's Swim Section This Year

Though it may be cold outside, Eloquii has us looking towards summer by bringing its swim collection back (three cheers all around). The new resort 2018 collection is a mix of nods to last year's offering with a focus on primary colors and high-waisted bikinis, and adapting new trends, like the keyhole stomach and ruffled power shoulders. For the chicest swimsuits you'll wear all year, check out Eloquii's new styles ahead.