And they’re not the only ones who are happy. If you love Eloquii’s standard fare, chances are you’ll be obsessed this line, with its on-trend designs, playful prints, and unique silhouettes not commonly seen in the plus-size swim space. (It doesn't hurt that the collection is incredibly Instagrammable, either). Unsurprisingly, the fashion-forward pieces are spot-on with Eloquii’s typical aesthetic — and its keen eye towards construction and fit. "We approached it just like we do the clothing...strictly in terms of fashion," said Arnold. "We partnered with a very good swim manufacturer who was able to help us with all of the construction and fit details that come with fitting bra cups and working in a fabrication that we were not used to, but just like our clothing our aim was to give this customer fashion while at the same time delivering to her fit and quality."