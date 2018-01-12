Where To Buy The Dress Chrissy Metz Wore To The Critics’ Choice Awards

Getting dressed for an awards show is no easy feat, no matter who you are. This Is Us' Chrissy Metz doesn’t shy away from letting us see what it takes to make red carpet magic happen. On Thursday, the actress attended the Critics’ Choice Awards in a gorgeous ‘70s-inspired gown. The best part? She achieved her beautiful boho, on-trend look without breaking the bank.
Metz found her unique dress on Eloquii, where it currently retails for $139, and decided to customize it. The actress added sequins along the waistline, and extended the length of the dress to make it more formal. “Who doesn't love a sequin? Although I've been finding that my sequins from the Globes everywhere in my apartment, which is really fun,” she tells InStyle. “[It's] Eloquii, who I love, and I think they have such great trendy clothing for plus-sized women,” she added. Metz has worn Eloquii on the red carpet in the past, including the People’s Choice Awards and American Film Institute Awards.
“We’ve had a great time working with Penny [Lovell, Metz's stylist] and her team in getting her the best looks for Chrissy’s events and red carpet appearances,” Jodi Arnold, Creative Director at ELOQUII, tells Refinery29. "Penny does a great job capturing Chrissy’s personality and we love the way this dress came out— she looks amazing!” And of Metz's choice, Arnold says “our Tie Neck Dress is a nod to one of my favorite fashion decades and icons— Faye Dunaway in the '70s. From the vibrant colors and prints, cinched waist and choker, to the Swingy silhouette, this dress has everything that our customer loves.”
But the best part about this dress is it’s still available online and if you use the code “EXTRA”you can get 40% off, and turn the sidewalk into your own personal red carpet. Not a bad way to kick off the new year.
