Where To Buy The Dress Chrissy Metz Wore To The Critics’ Choice Awards

“We’ve had a great time working with Penny [Lovell, Metz's stylist] and her team in getting her the best looks for Chrissy’s events and red carpet appearances,” Jodi Arnold, Creative Director at ELOQUII, tells Refinery29. "Penny does a great job capturing Chrissy’s personality and we love the way this dress came out— she looks amazing!” And of Metz's choice, Arnold says “our Tie Neck Dress is a nod to one of my favorite fashion decades and icons— Faye Dunaway in the '70s. From the vibrant colors and prints, cinched waist and choker, to the Swingy silhouette, this dress has everything that our customer loves.”