Where To Buy The Dress Chrissy Metz Wore To The Critics’ Choice Awards

Metz found her unique dress on Eloquii , where it currently retails for $139, and decided to customize it. The actress added sequins along the waistline, and extended the length of the dress to make it more formal. “Who doesn't love a sequin? Although I've been finding that my sequins from the Globes everywhere in my apartment, which is really fun,” she tells InStyle . “[It's] Eloquii, who I love, and I think they have such great trendy clothing for plus-sized women,” she added. Metz has worn Eloquii on the red carpet in the past, including the People’s Choice Awards and American Film Institute Awards.