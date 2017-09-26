Loft Is Launching Plus — & Chrissy Metz Gave Us A Sneak Peek

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz hasn’t been shy about championing body diversity or being the change people need to see both on and off the small screen. Currently, she’s doing a press tour for the NBC hit show, and on Monday, made a stop on the late night TV circuit to chat with Late Night with Seth Meyers, wearing a Loft polka dot wrap dress.
Currently, the retailer only goes up to a size XL, so was Metz appearance hinting at what's to come? On Monday, the same day the show aired, the brand’s CEO announced on an earnings call that Ann Taylor Plus will be available beginning February 2018. When Metz’s shared a peek of the dress on Instagram, she only credited the dress as “@loft.” She didn’t offer any other tidbits of what’s to come for the brand.
“I'm on this journey to inspire people, and to encourage them,” Metz told Harper's Bazaar, back in March. “We are all deserving of true happiness, so it's much more than just acting. It's like, forget you're on this amazing television show, you're changing lives and opening discussion,” including one in the plus-size fashion industry.
We’ve reached out to Loft for comment and will update this article if/when we hear back.
