After months of not sobbing at our television screens, This Is Us season 2 is here to end the tear-free streak. The NBC drama returns on September 28 to remind us we really, really need to buy more tissues.
The first season of This Is Us was a dazzling array of time jumps, plot twists, and ominous suggestions. In fact, the series was purposefully confusing from the very beginning. In the pilot, we see adult versions of Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Randall (Emmy-winner Sterling K. Brown), Rebecca (Mandy Moore), and Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia). It isn't until the final seconds of the season 1 premiere This Is Us confirms we're looking at two separate timelines: the day Jack and Rebecca's children Kate, Kevin, and Randall were born in 1980, and the Big Three's 36th birthday in 2016. The flashbacks and flashforwards only get more intense from there, leaving it pretty hard for fans to keep the Pearson family timeline straight.
That's why we decided to put together a handy refresher course together to help you remember exactly where our five favorite Pittsburgh natives left off with season 1 finale “Moonshadow.” Keep reading for the walk down memory lane you seriously need.
