Here's Your First Look At This Is Us Season 2 Photos

We're just weeks away from the season 2 premiere of This Is Us, and NBC is giving fans the tiniest of bread crumbs to remind us how much we want to know what happens next to the Pearson clan. The network dropped a bunch of photos from the upcoming season. Though it's hard to tell if the photos contain clues about the show's plot, at the very least they show what the mood will be: somber, sad, funny, and a little bit sexy.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman revealed a little about what would happen in the first five minutes of the season.
"You're picking up the storyline the morning after Jack has left the house, and what happens next," he said. "It's intense — and it's all in the first five minutes of the show."
According to Variety, the present-day part of the show will pick up three months after the events of the season finale, when the Big Three turn 37.
We also may learn how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died in that episode. One thing we definitely know is that we will cry because even on repeat viewing, the sneak peek of season 2 — in which we see the first time Rebecca (Mandy Moore) saw baby Randall — yanks the tears right out of our face.
This Is Us returns to NBC on September 26.
