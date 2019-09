Here's Your First Look At This Is Us Season 2 Photos

We're just weeks away from the season 2 premiere of This Is Us , and NBC is giving fans the tiniest of bread crumbs to remind us how much we want to know what happens next to the Pearson clan. The network dropped a bunch of photos from the upcoming season. Though it's hard to tell if the photos contain clues about the show's plot, at the very least they show what the mood will be: somber, sad, funny, and a little bit sexy.