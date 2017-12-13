Lord & Taylor Just Launched A New Size-Inclusive Line

The 20-piece collection, titled Best of Gravitas, is a mix of the brand’s top-sellers and its latest workplace appropriate pieces; it will be priced from $175 to $275 and will serve as a way to introduce new customers to the label. “I launched my company based on my first piece of professional feedback — I needed to find gravitas to be successful, most specifically a wardrobe that made me feel like best self,” says Sun. “My goal every day is to give more women gravitas and support them so that they believe in themselves and feel gorgeous and confident.”