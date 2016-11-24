Petite Women Can Wear These Bold Winter Trends — Here's How

Like the way plus-size women make up less than 2% of the images we see in the media, petite women are admittedly used to seeing the season's latest trends on models close to six-feet-tall. It's an all-too-familiar feeling to pick out an item while shopping online, picture how good it will look on you, only to actually receive it in the mail and realize it fits totally different (read: you're drowning in it). Plus, there's the whole idea that ladies under 5'2" shouldn't (or just can't) wear certain trends — especially in the winter: A duster coat might swallow us, bell-bottoms might drag across the floor, sweater sleeves might be miles too long. We've heard it all — and that's exactly why we're flipping the script this year.
With puffer coats dominating winter trends and over-the-knee boots refusing to become irrelevant any time soon (or ever), we're proving that the petite among us can go big instead of resorting only to skinny jeans, bodycon skirts, and shift dresses. Since there's way more to cold-weather dressing than simply playing it safe, we recruited four petite Refinery29 staffers to prove that no piece is too difficult to conquer. Click through for a reminder that big style can come in petite packages.
