But fashion-forward trends cut and crafted for smaller sizes weren't the only the thing they discovered missing in the petite space . Matt Howell, Petite Studio's co-founder, noted, "We kept hearing from our customers that petites really need core wardrobe staple pieces with an edge to them. They need business casual staples with a great fit, but also want to have fun without being boring...we had thousands of conversations with real petites, and this collection is designed to address their real concerns." And thus, PS Petite Staples was born.