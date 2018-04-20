Few dress codes are as difficult to nail as business casual. A rule of thumb for most corporate offices, business casual lives within the murky waters somewhere between three-piece suits and jeans. That leaves a lot to of room for confusion, let alone finding proper options for those who fall outside "straight sizing." But a petite-only fashion line, aptly named Petite Studio, is bringing women 5' 4" and under just that with a new collection of work staples.
Launched just over a year and a half ago, the New York City-based brand aims to bring original designs and focus to an otherwise lacking market. Founder and CEO Jenny Wang-Howell created Petite Studio as a home for petite women to find well-fitting, trend-driven products where their sizing would otherwise come as a brand afterthought.
But fashion-forward trends cut and crafted for smaller sizes weren't the only the thing they discovered missing in the petite space. Matt Howell, Petite Studio's co-founder, noted, "We kept hearing from our customers that petites really need core wardrobe staple pieces with an edge to them. They need business casual staples with a great fit, but also want to have fun without being boring...we had thousands of conversations with real petites, and this collection is designed to address their real concerns." And thus, PS Petite Staples was born.
Taking on the tag line "Think business casual with a little attitude," the staples collection infuses Petite Studio's dedication to creating clothing petites actually want to wear that's catered towards their proportions. The new line-up will also feature 100% premium silk products and, for the first time, the brand will also expand its sizing to medium and large.
For a look at the entire collection, available today, click ahead.