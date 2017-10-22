This Brand Can't Keep Its Checked Blazer In Stock

Petite Studio, an NYC-based brand for petite women, launched its Jane blazer for fall and it's been selling like crazy ever since. The label even tells us it didn't expect the demand it would get for this particular piece, but it's been a hit among bloggers, so that might explain the appeal. Coming in at $229, the Jane blazer looks super luxe and will carry you well into winter — and it's now available for pre-order for delivery in November. Good things come to those who wait, you know?