This Brand Can't Keep Its Checked Blazer In Stock

They're everywhere. And no, we're not just talking about leggings or T-shirts. It feels like everywhere we look, there's a checked blazer, and we don't hate it one bit. It's the perfect transitional outerwear for that barely-chilly weather, not to mention it totally works for work, too (and, if you ask Taylr Ann, also for brunch). And, there's one that just can't stay in stock no matter how hard the brand tries — and shockingly, it's not from Zara.
Petite Studio, an NYC-based brand for petite women, launched its Jane blazer for fall and it's been selling like crazy ever since. The label even tells us it didn't expect the demand it would get for this particular piece, but it's been a hit among bloggers, so that might explain the appeal. Coming in at $229, the Jane blazer looks super luxe and will carry you well into winter — and it's now available for pre-order for delivery in November. Good things come to those who wait, you know?
And, if you live in New York, you're in luck, because you have the option to go try it on IRL at the brand's newly opened studio space, just by making an appointment on its website. But don't fret, whether you're under 5'3" or not, this blazer is boxy perfection. Click on to shop it along with some similar options.