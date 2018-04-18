Americans Can Finally Buy This Street Style-Favorite British Brand

Born out of the frustration of not being able to find well-made, distinctive designs without breaking the bank, Haeni Kim launched Kitri Studio in March 2017, assembling a small but expert team to bring that plan to fruition. Named after the feisty, playful, and willful heroine of Don Quixote, Kitri encapsulates the wonderful women who have inspired the studio team to create a collection of elegant clothes that fit their exciting, demanding lives.
"Although there are lots of mid-market fashion brands, I felt that there still was a gap in the market for a design-led, high-quality brand at high street prices," Kim tells Refinery29. "As my friends and I started growing out of high street brands, we felt a little lost as to where to shop. I wanted something that was classic but had interesting design details that would make me feel good and last longer than a season. On the other hand, the contemporary, mid-market brands were still too expensive to justify shopping there as often as I was, and that’s how I started Kitri."
Each design is produced in limited quantities, so you won’t have to worry about turning up to a party in the same look as your best friend. Reimagining the space between fast fashion and contemporary labels, Kitri refers to its offering as "fresh fashion," with new releases dropping regularly onsite. Worn and adored by Pandora Sykes, Laura Jackson, and Jessie Bush, chances are that a dress you've coveted on Instagram has actually been by Kitri.
"For us, social media has been incredibly important for brand awareness and community-building," Kim says. "It is amazing you can reach an audience so quickly, and we quickly realized that we should dedicate more resources to managing that as it is the most efficient way of marketing a small brand like us."
Now onto the most important part: The only issue with our love for Kitri was how difficult it's been to get our hands on its pieces (the retailer currently doesn't ship to the United States). But there's a loophole. Starting Wednesday, select Kitri items are available at Selfridges, including a colorblocked silk midi dress, striped button-up shirt, and 'cowboy' emblazoned cotton T-shirt. Prices range from $53 to $230, and shipping costs 25 pounds, which means Kitri's ultimate must-haves are now a simple click away. Our only question: When will they be stocking this practically perfect sell-out dress?