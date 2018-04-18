Americans Can Finally Buy This Street Style-Favorite British Brand

"Although there are lots of mid-market fashion brands, I felt that there still was a gap in the market for a design-led, high-quality brand at high street prices," Kim tells Refinery29. "As my friends and I started growing out of high street brands, we felt a little lost as to where to shop. I wanted something that was classic but had interesting design details that would make me feel good and last longer than a season. On the other hand, the contemporary, mid-market brands were still too expensive to justify shopping there as often as I was, and that’s how I started Kitri."