How would you like to see the brand continue to grow?

We have a joke in our studio that our goal is world domination! We are a small team but very ambitious and would just really love to see our clothes on Kitri girls all over the world and making them happy. Being an online brand, we can reach customers around the world quicker. We currently ship to all EU countries but we want to expand thoughtfully and grow in those markets to make sure that we are constantly evolving to offer the best customer experience wherever we are. Our next big step will be to start delivering to America and we’re so excited about that! Also, we have been adding new categories to our collection and look forward to adding more next year.