Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place where we DM memes to our friends and double-tap our style icons' most on-point outfits, it's where we discover new labels on the regular.
Some brands are instant wins among celebs — take our last spotlight on Australian label I.AM.GIA, for example: It's one everyone from Bella Hadid to Kaia Gerber can't get enough of. Then, there are brands you know will be a hit with thee Instagram crowd — the "real-girl" young women who've earned thousands of followers for their #OOTDs sprinkled with a variety of brands from high street to high-end. London-based Kitri falls into the latter.
To be an Insta-winning line, you've got to be trend-forward-yet-accessible (read: Zara-like), completely photo-worthy, and look expensive. And, Kitri checks all the boxes. Started by founder and creative director Haeni Kim who set up the company in March, it's already becoming a cult favorite with Fashion Girls cross the pond, and we can see why; it touches on all the trends we're loving right now, from shiny vinyl and bold, jewel-tone satins to checked blazers and trousers. Plus, it's already been worn by blogger and consultant Katherine Omerod, the always well-dressed Caroline Issa, and street style star Pandora Sykes.
There's just one catch: As of now, Kitri only ships to the UK and 18 Eurozone countries (insert frowning-face here). But, the brand tells us it's been getting so many requests for US shipping that it's definitely in its future plans. Until then, we'll be bookmarking from afar and lusting over the UK bloggers' outfits on our feeds — and waiting for it to reach the @double3xposures of the world.