To be an Insta-winning line, you've got to be trend-forward-yet-accessible (read: Zara-like), completely photo-worthy, and look expensive. And, Kitri checks all the boxes. Started by founder and creative director Haeni Kim who set up the company in March, it's already becoming a cult favorite with Fashion Girls cross the pond, and we can see why; it touches on all the trends we're loving right now, from shiny vinyl and bold, jewel-tone satins to checked blazers and trousers. Plus, it's already been worn by blogger and consultant Katherine Omerod , the always well-dressed Caroline Issa , and street style star Pandora Sykes