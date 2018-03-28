The Dress With An 800+ Waiting List Is Back In Stock

So, what's the appeal of the dress? "I think it’s the ultimate spring dress," Charlotte Groeneveld says. "The right colours, the right style and length, and easy to style from office to evening." The midi dress has ruled supreme for some time, as has a floral print, but as Groeneveld points out, it's the pleated and belted details that make it as easy to wear in the office as a Sunday pub trip. We're styling ours over a rollneck and under a trench coat while the weather's still miserable, and with Birkenstocks and sunnies come sunnier days.