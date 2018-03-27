What's very special about Sézane is that we were the first major digital brand in France to open a store. We have a big one in Paris called L’Appartement, and we opened one in New York last September. I want for us to be as strong in real life as online, and to be able to meet the customer in big cities. E-commerce is very successful, but good brands shouldn't think about only digital or only physical; it's a mix and I think we understood from the start. It's fascinating how customers enjoy shopping online, but the same customer will come into the shop and find something she didn't see on the website. But to open a limited amount of stores is great, because it gives you the opportunity to bring a very special and unique experience to the customer, while allowing us to keep the quality high and the price fair. A lot of brands have to give up on the quality and my obsession is to have the best quality.