These Non-Boring Black Trousers Are Selling Like Crazy

Black trousers get a really bad rap in the grand scheme of pants and bottoms. Just the term probably makes you think of that low-rise, straight-leg Express pair that you got for an interview back in 2006 and now sits in your closet gathering dust. But, they don't have to always be "interview pants." In fact, when you find a stylish pair you love, they can be a great alternative to those cropped jeans you wear every other day.
One pair in particular is selling like crazy, and they're by the new New York-based womenswear label for petite women, Petite Studio. They're our favorite silhouette, the cropped flare, and feature a sweet pearl detail that makes them feel a little bit luxe. These may be designed for those under 5'3" (which is a relief for those petite ladies among us who have to get every pair of trousers tailored), but they're made of a soft and stretchy blend that's ideal for moving and sitting and are super flattering from every angle — plus, did we mention they're under $100?
It's no wonder these are a Petite Studio best seller, and though the brand tells us that it just restocked this pair, they're sure to sell out quick. Click on to shop these and a few other non-boring black trouser picks.