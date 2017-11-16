Finally — Decent Winter Clothes Made For Petites

If you're petite, you might dread cold-weather dressing (and shopping!) like the plague — and rightly so because frankly, winter clothing is not typically designed with shorties in mind. That means means we petites have grown all too accustomed to sleeves being too long and too big, shoulders and waists hitting in the wrong places, bodices being far too large, and the lengths? Don't even get us started! But there is one brand that's not just making a diffusion line of a few pieces for petites, but actually designing an entire cold-weather collection with those more vertically-challenged in mind.