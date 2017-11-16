Finally — Decent Winter Clothes Made For Petites

If you're petite, you might dread cold-weather dressing (and shopping!) like the plague — and rightly so because frankly, winter clothing is not typically designed with shorties in mind. That means means we petites have grown all too accustomed to sleeves being too long and too big, shoulders and waists hitting in the wrong places, bodices being far too large, and the lengths? Don't even get us started! But there is one brand that's not just making a diffusion line of a few pieces for petites, but actually designing an entire cold-weather collection with those more vertically-challenged in mind.
Petite Studio's winter collection just dropped on the site last week, and now we can all let out a sigh of relief, because these cuts are made to flatter the petite frame instead of drown it. That means the hemlines, sleeve lengths, basically all the proportions, are made slightly smaller to save us from yet another trip to the tailor. And aside from just outerwear, they also offer turtlenecks, dresses, and even winter-appropriate trousers with shorter inseams. Suddenly, we can look at winter dressing in a whole new light — with excitement, instead of dread.
So if you're under 5'4", save yourself the stress of coat and sweater shopping by checking out the well-tailored pieces ahead. Layering up is sounding better and better.