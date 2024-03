This Petite Clothing Subscription Box Changed The Way I Shop

Every piece in my first box was perfect, curated exactly to my size and taste. I’d mentioned in my quiz that I was looking for some elevated basics, so my stylist included a pair of straight-leg cropped blue jeans (no hemming needed), a cropped white knit top, and a cozy gray bodysuit, all of which I’ve gotten dozens of uses out of since. I also wrote that I like wearing crop tops and high-waisted bottoms together, so my stylist included a gorgeous high-waisted floral A-line skort that pairs great with the white shirt and so many other tops. Last but not least, because it was the beginning of summer , she added a flowy printed romper that’s ideal for outdoor parties, barbecues, and strolls through the city. Each item fell into the price range I’d specified (between $30 to $100, depending on the type of clothing), and was made from high-quality fabrics that wouldn’t fall apart after just a few wears. I happily kept every piece.