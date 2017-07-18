Bloggers Are Loving This Brand's Summer Dresses

For petite girls, though, it can be tough to find a throw-on-and-go dress that fits the chest and waist, and hits at the proper length. But, we’ve noticed a bunch of bloggers are living in Petite Studio's on-trend gingham and bright floral options, items that are made particularly for, you guessed it, petite frames. And while the sizing is currently limited (we hear you there!), we know there’s a niche for super-small ladies who want the perfect summer dress without having to take a trip to the tailor.