Bloggers Are Loving This Brand's Summer Dresses

Think about what you’ve worn the last couple of weekends. If you’re anything like us, it’s been dresses on dresses. Sure, there have been some bathing suits and shorts in the mix, but when you’re running out to meet friends for lunch or heading to the beach, nothing screams 'Out of Office' like a simple A-line number, or a wrap-waist frock with a flow-y skirt.
For petite girls, though, it can be tough to find a throw-on-and-go dress that fits the chest and waist, and hits at the proper length. But, we’ve noticed a bunch of bloggers are living in Petite Studio's on-trend gingham and bright floral options, items that are made particularly for, you guessed it, petite frames. And while the sizing is currently limited (we hear you there!), we know there’s a niche for super-small ladies who want the perfect summer dress without having to take a trip to the tailor.
Ahead, see how everyone’s styling Petite Studio's simple-but-stylish pieces. Here’s to not changing our summer uniform any time soon.