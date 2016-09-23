Jenn Im's 3 Personal Style Tips For Petites

YouTuber Jenn Im is known for having a signature look that's equal parts Californian-boho and super-girly. But even when she's trying out new trends or silhouettes, she mostly sticks to a couple lengths, pieces, and design details that she's come to rely on through the years. As a petite person, Im looks for pieces that gives her a little visual vertical boost.
If you're of the same mindset, this video shares three go-tos that Im looks for in her outfits. In this episode, Jenn talks hemlines and footwear that give her look a little oomph. Plus, she shares her photo-taking secrets for how to work those accessories for an Instagram-worthy shot.
