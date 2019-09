The next question comes naturally: what's a clotheshorse to do? The answer seems simple: recycle your unwanted clothes, no matter the shape they're in. Rachel Kibbe, co-founder of the New York-based clothing recycler Helpsy , emphasizes the point: "Never throw anything out," she says. But the simple answer begs another question: how? Are we supposed to schlep contractor bags full of hole-y t-shirts and single socks to the nearest Goodwill, knowing it's all too damaged to re-sell? Bring three tote bags to the super-picky local consignment store and walk away a mere two garments lighter? Kibbe wants us to think of textile disposal as recycling, not donation. "When you call something 'donation,' people feel like they need to self-sort, and they don’t give away all of their clothes." But even your most weatherbeaten garments can have a second life, so stop before you let them hit the refuse pile.