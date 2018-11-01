Sustainable luxury fashion brand Maiyet has made its name by partnering with global artisans and advocating slow, fair and eco fashion. Having set a precedent for responsible consumption, it's now opening a pop-up concept store – The Maiyet Collective – playing host to the brands producing the most exciting sustainable pieces (which we actually want to wear).
Located at 40 Conduit Street in London, the store will feature new brands on a rotational basis and include everything from fashion and jewellery to beauty and homeware. Open three days each month, always running from Thursday to Sunday, there will also be a programme of panel talks, workshops, book signings, performance art and film screenings.
Ahead, we choose four of our favourite ethically minded eco-conscious brands, from incarcerated knitwear makers to those tackling denim's water waste. Click through to shop The Maiyet Collective's best brands.
The Maiyet Collective is open 1st-3rd November, and 29th November-1st December. Visit themaiyetcollective.com to request an invitation to The Maiyet Collective concept store and receive details of upcoming events.